The West Indies have posted their highest-ever total in T20 Cricket in the second T20 International match against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, on Sunday.

The Proteas won the toss and invited the visitors to bat.

Opener Kyle Mayers scored a half-century and top-order batter Johnson Charles clubbed the quickest century against South Africa – as they scored a massive 258 for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.