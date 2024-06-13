West Indies beat New Zealand to book spot in Super 8 phase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The West Indies have confirmed their place in the Super 8 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, while New Zealand are on the brink of early elimination after a second successive defeat.

The Windies beat the Black Caps by 13 runs in their Group C match in Trinidad earlier this morning.

Courtesy of an unbeaten 68 off just 39 deliveries by all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, the Windies who were put into bat, made 149 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Rutherford hit two fours and six sixes. They then restricted New Zealand to 136 for nine with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph taking four for 19 in his four overs.

The Black Caps now need to win their remaining two matches and hope for favourable results from the other group matches to qualify for the Super 8 phase.

Proteas look to break duck in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 opener