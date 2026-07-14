Wesbank shooting suspect to appear in Malmesbury court

A man is expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court in Swartland Tuesday morning following a shooting incident in Wesbank, Western Cape, in which an infant was wounded.

A man and a woman were killed, while eight others, including the infant, were injured when attackers opened fire on them on Sunday morning.

The suspect was arrested on Monday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says detectives made the arrest following an investigation into the attack.

“The diligent work of detectives has led to the arrest of the suspect following the fatal shooting in Wesbank in Malmesbury in which two people lost their lives and eight others were the victims of attempted murder. While this arrest marks a significant breakthrough, the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to pursue all leads to determine whether additional suspects were involved.

“Policing in the area remains reinforced to prevent further violence and any possible retaliatory attacks,” says Traut.

Police say investigations into the shooting are continuing.