Wendy Kloppers alleged murderer appears in Cape Town court

The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town housing official, Wendy Kloppers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today.

Kloppers was gunned down on a site in Delft in February last year.

Warren Lee Daniels made his second appearance after he voluntarily handed himself over to Belville police on Monday.

Daniels joined 12 other suspects including alleged gang boss, Ralph Stanfield.

His lawyer Luzuko Guma says the state has indicated that Dennis may face charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“He was charged for the alleged murder of Wendy Kloppers and the attempted murder of another person, whose identity was withheld. Then also with possession of an unlicensed firearm, made unknown to the state, and ammunition unknown to the state. That is frankly the charges against my client.”

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements in Cape Town Carl Pophaim says they’re working hard to close in on the construction mafia which has brought several housing projects to a halt. https://t.co/BdxdwXYyzb — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 27, 2024