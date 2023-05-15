A new witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is objecting to proceedings being broadcast live.

The witness says she is a well-known personality and performs in public from time to time.

She says with a live broadcast, the public might form perceptions regarding her evidence and that when she performs publicly, her life might be endangered.

She says a live broadcast will bring discomfort to her and hinder her when testifying.

State witness Mthokozisi Thwala has been excused after being grilled by the defense lawyers during cross-examination last week.

Thwala was Meyiwa’s friend and was present at the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mum in Vosloorus in 2014, when the football star was shot and later died in hospital.

Five men are on trial for his murder.

Defense lawyers poked holes at Thwala’s testimony which they say contradicts the version of previous state witness Tumelo Madlala and those contained in some statements.

