Well-known Margate doctor among those who perished during floods

A well-known doctor from the area is among those whose bodies have been recovered following last night’s floods at Margate on the South Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi says eight people have been rescued, while more than six vehicles have been recovered after flood water swept through the town.

Videos on social media shows how roads were turned into violent rivers as floodwater damaged roads, sweeping along trees and damaging water and electricity infrastructure.

The beach front promenade was badly damaged.

Sithole-Moloi says these floods come after the deadly Christmas eve flood in Ladysmith.

“Unfortunately, for us, as we have been saying, as we are trying to put our infrastructure back, another disaster came. As you recall, last year in November we were trying to pull ourselves together, heavy rain started in the north and in the town of Ladysmith.”

“Today, we are here in Ray Nkonyeni in Margate, it’s the same. We can safely say that we were just finishing another road that was washed away,” adds the MEC.

Meanwhile, the death toll has now risen to five.