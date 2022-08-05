In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

The 586 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally, with over 556 million recoveries and over 6.4 million deaths.

South Africa has reported more than 4 million confirmed cases, with 3 897 607 recoveries and 101 982 deaths.

So far, Africa has registered over 12.5 million cases, with over 11.7 million recoveries and over 256 985 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>