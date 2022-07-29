In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News brings you highlights from around the world as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

The world has currently recorded over 579 million COVID-19 cases, with over 549 million recoveries and over 6.4 million deaths.

South Africa has now surpassed 4 million confirmed cases, with 3 897 293 recoveries and 101 977 deaths.

Africa has so far recorded over 11.9 million cases, with over 11.3 million recoveries, and over 254 000 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

