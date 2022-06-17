In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

Over 543 million cases have been recorded globally, with just over 518 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths to date.

Africa has so far recorded over 12.2 million coronavirus cases, with 11.4 million recoveries and 255 467 deaths.

In contrast, South Africa has over 3.9 million confirmed cases, 3 866 240 recoveries, and 101 584 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

