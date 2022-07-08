In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News compiles headlines from around the world on the number of confirmed coronavirus infections.

Over 558 million cases have been recorded globally, with just over 532 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths to date.

So far, Africa has recorded over 12.2 million coronavirus cases, with some 11.5 million recoveries and over 256 167 deaths.

South Africa, on the other hand, has over 3.9 million confirmed cases, with 3 886 784 recoveries, and 101 868 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>