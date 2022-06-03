In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.
The world has currently recorded over 534 million COVID-19 cases, with over 505 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths.
South Africa has 3 963 394 confirmed cases, with 3 821 550 recoveries and 101 250 deaths. Africa has so far recorded over 11,6 million cases, with over 11 million recoveries and over 253 000 deaths.
Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world: