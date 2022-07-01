In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

The world has currently recorded over 552 million COVID-19 cases, with over 527 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths.

South Africa has 3 993 843 confirmed cases, with 3 880 462 recoveries and 101 793 deaths.

Africa has so far recorded over 11.7 million cases, with over 11.1 million recoveries, and over 254 000 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>