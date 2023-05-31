The Webb Ellis Cup is in Paris to mark 100 days to go until the start of the men’s Rugby World Cup.

The tournament will kick off on September 8 in Paris as France hosts three-time winners New Zealand in a match-up between the teams ranked second and third in the world.

Matches will be played across nine venues in France as the holders South Africa look to clinch a record fourth title.

They are in the same pool as Ireland, who are currently the top-ranked side. Chile will make their World Cup debut in the 2023 tournament.

The World Cup will culminate with the final on October 28 at the Stade de France, the same venue as the opening match.