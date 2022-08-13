The Weather Bureau in Cape Town has issued two weather warnings ahead of a cold front that is making landfall in the Mother City.

A senior forecaster, Elani Heyneke, says navigation at sea will be hampered by damaging waves and wind from Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay this weekend.

Heyneke says the other weather watch is for cold, wet and windy conditions in the interior of the Western Cape until Monday…

“Now this is due to a cold front that is expected to make landfall later this afternoon, which will bring scattered-a 60% chance- for showers and rain over the south western parts of the western cape, and with the rest of the province we expect a 30 % chance for isolated showers and rain, we expect this showers and rain to persist into Sunday morning especially along our south coast where we expect a 60% chance.”

SA Weather | 13 August 2022 | #SABCWeather