The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued flood warnings for some regions in the Western Cape.

Heavy rain, winds and thunderstorms are predicted from this evening and may lead to flash flooding in the Southern Cape and Karoo regions tomorrow.

Forecaster Lauren Smith adds, “The South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, strong gusting winds, large amounts of small hail as well as lightning. And that is expected over the southern interior of Namakwa, over the central parts of the Western Cape which includes the northern parts of the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo.”

The Meiringspoort pass which links the Little and Central Karoo in the Western Cape has been closed due to flash flooding.

Gerhard Otto from the Garden Route Disaster Management Centre has urged road users to be cautious.

“We had to close the Meiringspoort road on both sides, Klaarstroom as well as de rust side due to flash flooding in Meiringspoort. The poort will be closed until the water subsides. At this point, it should be around 11pm or 12pm tonight and then we will have to see what damages were caused and if can reopen the road.”