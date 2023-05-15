The South African Weather Service is predicting more downfalls as unusual rainy weather persists in parts of the country.

The Eastern Cape has endured heavy rains since last week.

Emergency Services personnel have issued a warning especially for residents living in low-lying areas to evacuate whenever their safety is threatened.

Forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela says, “I think the systems that are bringing about the showers and rain and severe weather are expected to move to the eastern part of the country. It is merely with some assistance on the surface. But this usually occur in April. But is unusual for it to split over May causing most of the severe thunderstorm, as well as most of the showers and thunder showers. Also in the eastern part of the country.”

Thobela has further warned that the north eastern part of the country could still expect some widespread thunder showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

“That is expected to bring about flashfloods and hail, especially over the central and southern parts of Gauteng spreading over to the highveld area of Mpumalanga and the southern part of Limpopo on Monday. However, we are expecting thunder showers and showers to persist on Tuesday over the north eastern part of the country, Mpumalanga and Gauteng and parts of Limpopo.”

Thobela says the condition will starts to ease out as the week progresses.