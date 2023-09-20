Weather Service moves wind warning in W Cape to Level 8

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Weather Service has adjusted the Level 6 warning for damaging winds in the Western Cape on Sunday, to Level 8.

The forecast is for gale to strong gale force westerly and northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of between 70 and 90km/h, with gusts exceeding 100km/h at times.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell says this could result in widespread structural damage, like roofs being blown off, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Western Cape authorities have issued a warning for people to reconsider travel and outdoor activities and to avoid unnecessary travel over the next week.

Meanwhile, residents of Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats are fearing the coming storm due to hit parts of the Western Cape from as early as tomorrow morning.

This, after high winds flattened over 1 000 structures in the area this week. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and disruptive winds with snowfall also on the cards for higher lying areas.

Residents say they are still trying to rebuild their dwellings after damaging winds and are concerned about the days to come.

” My concern is that we won’t survive it because the way even the wind is taking our houses. I don’t know it’s very bad, everyone is worried, because we don’t know what’s happening with the disaster.”