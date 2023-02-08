The South African Weather Service has issued different warnings for disruptive rains and thundershowers across the Eastern Cape with the eastern half of the province most likely to be hardest hit.

Orange level 5 warning: Disruptive rain: Eastern Cape: 8/2/2023 12:00 – 9/2/2023 11:59 pic.twitter.com/5Kl4pcyFfc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2023

It has issued warnings for the Mbashe, Mnquma, Itsika yethu, Sakhisizwe and Senqu municipalities. There are also warnings for the OR Tambo Alfred Nzo and Engcobo areas.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: Eastern Cape: 8/2/2023 12:00 until 9/2/2023 11:59 pic.twitter.com/n8Rq3F4LRl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2023

Climatologist Ayabonga Tshungwane is urging caution. “Today we issued warnings for possible flooding more especially in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. The flooding will be caused by the heavy rainfall that we are expecting. We are urging people to stay indoors because of the heavy rainfall. We also urge motorists to use extreme caution when crossing bridges and driving at night.”

Heavy rainfall to persist

Meanwhile, the Weather Service says the heavy rainfall being experienced across Gauteng as well as other parts of the country is expected to persist until the weekend. It has warned of widespread showers and flooding.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane says, “We are currently having a cut-off low system and the cut of the system is a lot of rainfall. So, we are expecting rainfall from today at an 8% chance of thundershowers over some parts of the country and some parts of the eastern parts of the country. So, we do expect a large amount of rainfall coming through particularly from today and we are going with severe thunderstorms for level 2 currently over the central parts of the country.”