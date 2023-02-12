The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for more heavy rainfall over large parts of Limpopo.

Torrential rains are predicted to continue until Tuesday.

Orange level 9 and 5 warning: Rain: Limpopo: 12/2/2023 13:00 – 14/2/2023 23:00 pic.twitter.com/laI1lZz4IH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 12, 2023

The provincial transport department has cautioned motorists to be vigilant as localised flooding may disrupt traffic.

Departmental spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says, “The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for more rainfall over much of Limpopo from Sunday the 12th of February 2023 continuing to Tuesday. Some showers may be persistent and locally heavy, which might result in impacting those travelling on the roads. Motorists are therefore advised to drive with caution keep their lights on, increase following distance and be aware of other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and bikers.”

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, access to public service facilities is still a challenge for some of the Chris Hani District Municipality residents.

This follows mass destruction of road infrastructure due to heavy rains that caused flooding in the Eastern Cape last week.

At least four people died in the floods and one is missing.

Four local municipalities in the district are still recovering from the floods and Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza says they are still trying to find the best solution to the current situation.

“Accessibility to some of the facilities including schools and clinics has been affected, so we definitely are going to have a pronouncement in terms of the interventions and the response that is expected from government in this regard.”