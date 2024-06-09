Warmer temperatures forecasted in Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Warmer temperatures are forecast in coming days in Cape Town, offering respite from the recent harsh weather. 41 informal settlements were affected by the heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents in discomfort.

Residents are making use of improved weather conditions to clear their houses of water and debris.

Weather forecaster Kate Turner says an expected cold front later this week will likely clear out quickly.

“Today, we’ve got a lovely sunny day that we are expecting across the Cape, with temperatures into a low 20s as maximums. Chilly start, however, to the day we had this morning. But otherwise a lovely day with no wind expected into tomorrow. Yet again another lovely sunny day, minimums still on the chilly side tomorrow morning but maximum increasing.”

“They will be peaking into about a 26 degree maximum into the Mother City tomorrow, with sunny conditions. Some high-level cloud coming in through the course of the day and by Tuesday, pushing in some more cloud during the day to cooler temperatures that we are expecting and a cold front setting in overnight into the Wednesday morning,” explains Turner.

Full weather report: