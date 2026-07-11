Weak governance undermining municipal finances: Expert

Local governance expert, Harlan Cloete says ethical, accountable leadership is the key to improving municipal performance, adding that weak governance continues to undermine financial management in many municipalities.

“It all comes down to leadership, ethical and accountable leadership. If you have a mayor who is interested in the job, then you have good performance. If you have a competent manager that is willing to say no to the mayor or to the executive and be firm then you have progress. You need a political administration that will be in-sync. Each one stays in his or her lane and whatever the Auditor-General said is something she says every single year,” says Cloete.