Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Weak governance undermining municipal finances: Expert

  • A political analyst is linking municipal wasteful spending to poor consequence management.
  • Image Credits :
  • sabc news file image
SABC News

Local governance expert, Harlan Cloete says ethical, accountable leadership is the key to improving municipal performance, adding that weak governance continues to undermine financial management in many municipalities.

“It all comes down to leadership, ethical and accountable leadership. If you have a mayor who is interested in the job, then you have good performance. If you have a competent manager that is willing to say no to the mayor or to the executive and be firm then you have progress. You need a political administration that will be in-sync. Each one stays in his or her lane and whatever the Auditor-General said is something she says every single year,” says Cloete.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News