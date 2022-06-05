Newly elected African National Congress(ANC) Johannesburg regional Chairperson, Dada Morero , is confident that his party will reclaim the City of Johannesburg.

Morero was contesting against Eunice Mgcina where he won by 153 votes while Mgcina got 143.

Simon Motha has been elected Deputy Chairperson while Sasabona Manganye is the secretary.

The ANC is trying its best to reclaim the country’s richest metro which it lost to a coalition government last year.

“Certainly we will reclaim the city of Johannesburg, there’s no doubt about it. We have engaged with progressive of parties. We are ready to reclaim power. That process is going to happen and we are convinced that it will happen before the end of the year. Because majority of the parties that are there even those that are in the coalition are not happy,” says Morero.