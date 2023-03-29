While the African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Tshwane has welcomed the election of Cilliers Brink as the new executive Mayor, the party says it has no confidence in his administration to turn the city around.

Brink defeated Congress of the People candidate, Ofentse Moalusi, with 112 votes to 109 during a special council sitting last night.

The ANC had nominated Moalusi.

ANC Regional Secretary George Matjila, says they will give Brink a chance to prove himself.

“Well, we just hope for the best. Where we are seated, the DA represents the worst. But since he’s elected, we’ll give him a chance to see what he does. But the DA damaged Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg everywhere, they are bad. So, we expected nothing better out of the DA but maybe Brink as an individual can bring something. We have a responsibility to give him that chance as a person,” adds Matjila.

Matjila elaborates in the video below:

Priorities

Brink says getting the capital’s finances in order is a priority.

Brink says they will look at Cape Town as a blueprint to restore the city’s finances.

He also says he will be on the ground assessing the water challenges, especially in the Hammanskraal area.

He elaborates in the video below: