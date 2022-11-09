Action South Africa (ActionSA) in Gauteng seeks to clarify reasons for supporting Tania Campbell’s re-election as the Mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Campbell returned to her position after getting 124 votes against the African National Congress’s (ANC) Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who received 99.

Campbell was ousted two weeks ago during a vote of no confidence.

DA’s Tania Campbell pleased to have the mayoral chain back:

Action SA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi says, “We supported the DA Mayor because we thought there would be a reasonable prospect of success of regaining the metro for the coalition. That is why. The dynamic between the EFF and ANC didn’t have the opportunity and that is the reason why we voted.”

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) deputy regional chairperson in Ekurhuleni Jongizizwe Dlabathi says despite their disappointment in the outcome of Tuesday’s vote, the party achieved its goal of exposing what it calls ‘the dire state of the City’.

Dlabathi adds, “We are disappointed that the voting yesterday was not in our favour. However, we believe it is not the end because the primary thing that we sought to expose was the dire state of the City of Ekurhuleni.”

Programmes will continue

Campbell says the programmes that she helped set up for the Ekurhuleni residents will continue.

“Whatever decisions we made and programmes we put in place don’t come to a halt. Hopefully, if I am not mayor one day the programmes and systems we have will carry on for our residents,” says Campbell.

ANC accepts Tania Campbell’s re-election

