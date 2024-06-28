We spend too much time on phones: England’s Gordon after bike crash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

England forward Anthony Gordon was recording himself on his phone while riding downhill, he said, when he went sailing over the handlebars of his electric bike in a crash that could well have been the end of his Euro 2024.

Gordon crashed the morning after he had made his Euro debut as a late substitute in Tuesday’s drab 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

What was meant to be a gentle recovery ride left him with a large gash on his chin, scrapes to his nose, road burn down one forearm and gashes on his knuckles that looked like he had been in a street fight — along with wounded pride.

Thankfully it was not more serious as Gordon hopes to play his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad during the knockout round in Germany, starting with Sunday’s last-16 match against Slovakia.

“It was lovely day and I was going downhill. I tried to take a quick video for my family and just show them what I was doing. And then before I knew it, I was face first into the floor,” Gordon told reporters at Friday’s press conference at England’s training base.

“I think the moral of that story is we probably spend a lot too much time on our phones these days,” Gordon told reporters with a laugh. “Just enjoy the moments instead of going on the phone.”

Manager Gareth Southgate “laughed at first, just like everyone else did,” Gordon said. “It was a bit of a joke. It wasn’t that serious so everyone was just sort of laughing at me, laughing at me pain.”

With Southgate’s wealth of talented attackers in Germany, Gordon has been limited to just the one minute of regulation time, which has sparked a campaign among Newcastle fans to play the forward who had 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League games this past season.

What will it take to break into the squad? Gordon has no plans to press the issue with Southgate.

“No, I’m not that guy,” he said. “If I train to the very best of my ability, do the best I can everyday, that’s my way of giving the manager a headache in terms of selection and the rest I can’t control.”

Gordon, who earned the best player award of the Under 21 European Championship last summer, believes he has plenty to offer England, who have drawn criticism for their lacklustre performances in the group stage, ranking 20th in goal attempts through the group stage.

“My strengths are I’m direct, I’m quick,” he said. “I’m an absolute nightmare for anyone I play against. I’m always trying to put people on the back foot and I think I add a different element to the team.”

England play Slovenia in Gelsenkirchen, the venue for their 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening match.