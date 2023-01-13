The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Dr Frene Ginwala a special person who was part of the founding board of trustees for the foundation.

The Foundation’s CEO, Sello Hatang has extended condolences- following the passing of the founding Speaker of South Africa’s first democratic Parliament. Ginwala passed away at her at home on Thursday night at the age of 90 after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

Hatang adds that she was one of those people who were founding trustees of the Foundation. He recollects speaking to Ginwala’s colleagues and recalls them saying she was one of “those strict voices”.

“She didn’t ever mince her words about what needed to be done, in terms of good governance and ensuring that the institution is run well. I think if we are to do anything as a country- is to take this moment, and reflect on that legacy, and ask ourselves are we doing enough to ensure that we make that legacy live on- and continue to live beyond all of us, and beyond her lifetime.” He says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier described Ginwala as a a formidable patriot and leader of our nation.

The Presidency in a statement says, “On behalf of the nation and of the legislative, executive and judicial components of the State, the President offers his sincere condolences to Dr Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh,and their families.”

“The President extends his condolences to Dr. Ginwala’s friends, colleagues and associates in South Africa and beyond.”

President Ramaphosa further adds, “Today we mourn the passing of a formidable patriot and leader of our nation, and an internationalist to whom justice and democracy around the globe remained an impassioned objective to her last days.”

“Among the many roles she adopted in the course of a life she led to the full, we are duty-bound to recall her establishment of our democratic Parliament which exercised the task of undoing decades-old apartheid legislation and fashioning the legislative foundations of the free and democratic South Africa.”

In 2005, she was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.

