Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Executive Mayor Gary Van Niekerk says better services for the people of the northern areas and Gqeberha townships will be his top priority.

Van Niekerk won with 64 to 55 votes against the DA’s Retief Odendaal who was removed as mayor following a vote of no confidence tabled by the EFF and the ANC in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

Van Niekerk also raised concerns around the high crime rate and vowed to find alternative energy supply for the metro. He says it is his duty to improve services for all citizens of the metro.

“It is our duty to ensure that the single mother from Helenvale and Motherwell as well as Kwanobuhle and Rosedale, these are the areas that are often forgotten by us in this metro, can switch on her stove after a hard day of work. It is our duty to prepare a warm meal for her children. That all those in need can rely on us to provide them with services they pay for. It is our duty to ensure justice is served for those murder victims mowed down during acts of senseless violence in the northern areas.”