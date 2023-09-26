Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for greater collaboration between the government and the interfaith community to fight social ills. Mashatile made these remarks at an engagement between the government and the faith sector taking place on the East Rand.

The engagement will consider practical steps towards institutionalising the partnership between the two parties and address the challenges raised by the interfaith community.

Mashatile emphasised the role played by faith leaders during South Africa’s struggle for democracy and said the sector should continue to champion the cause of democracy.

“As a nation, we must be concerned about the deterioration of our social and moral fabric. It is therefore important that our partnership be institutionalised to effectively address these issues. Let us renew our strength and apply the same resilience that we did when battling apartheid to construct the South Africa that our forefathers envisioned. To address these difficulties, a collaborative effort involving not only government entities but also active participation of all sectors of society,” he says.

Social Cohesion | Deputy President Paul Mashatile interacts with interfaith leaders