We living through national crisis of violence: Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi says a collective effort is needed to tackle the high levels of criminality in the country.

Twenty-seven people were killed over the weekend in Gauteng and Western Cape.

This comes amid concern about the discovery of 11 female bodies in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand over the past few months.

Police task teams are investigating the cases.

Rise Mzansi’s National Spokesperson Mabine Seabe says the onus is upon all South Africans to reclaim their safety.

“South Africans are living under siege from the terrifying wave of murders targeting women across the Ekurhuleni, in the context of homicide in South Africa being six times higher than the global average, to the horrific mass shootings claiming lives in Carletonville, Khayelitsha, Llwandle and in KwaZulu-Natal. We are living through a national crisis where violence has become normal. We cannot normalise living in fear. The weapon of choice for these criminals is illegal firearms, and SAPS must act with transparency and urgency to remove these guns and hunt down the perpetrators. Rise Mzansi calls for immediate action and transparent police investigations.”

Update on Western Cape deadly shootings: