We hope DA-ANC coalition will bring stability in Gauteng: ActionSA

ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni says the party hopes that both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) will bring stability to the province.

He was commenting following the re-election of Panyaza Lesufi as Premier of the province.

Audrey Mosupyoe was elected as Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature.

Ngobeni passed his well wishes to Lesufi.

“Well we congratulate them and their coalition, the DA and ANC coalition, we hope that they will bring stability into the province, that they will be able to work together to ensure that service delivery happens at the top of their priorities. We hope that they will put in-sourcing of security guards and the cleaners. We hope that they will focus on the inner cities of the nine municipalities across the province. Most importantly, I think the issue of crime. As ActionSA, we are going to be a constructive coalition.”

Meanwhile, DA leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga says the provincial government will find ways to work together to serve the people of the province.

Msimanga says parties need to hold each other to account.

“We have eventually agreed to be part of the Government of National Unity and also subsequently to the Government of Provincial Unity, which means that we are seeking ways of making sure that we are able to then work together. The residents of Gauteng, the residents of South Africa, haven’t given any of us a mandate to govern on our own, and we are trying to find a way in which we will be able to then serve the people of Gauteng, the people of South Africa in the best way that we possibly can. We will look at the sharing of positions, but also holding each other to account.”