The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it has nothing to hide about the issue surrounding the prison escape of Thabo Bester. This comes as police conducted a raid on a home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, looking for evidence.

Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were believed to have been hiding out in the luxury house.

The department says it does not understand why private security company G4S appears to be reluctant to tell the public about its role in the matter.

The company failed to appear before parliament, citing contractual issues with the department.

Deputy Minister Phathekile Holomisa says the public needs to know what happened.

“There is nothing to hide, at least on our part from the public because here we are meeting in the name of the public, in the presence of the public. So, I am just wondering what is going to be prejudiced. Is anyone going to suffer by us making this presentation that has been so meticulously prepared by our people? What harm are we going to suffer in sharing this information with the portfolio committee?”

