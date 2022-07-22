The Gauteng Education Department has conceded that its online admissions system has some challenges. This follows several parents’ complaints about the system, with some saying they are unable to access school options.

Online applications for grades one and eight learners for the 2023 academic year officially opened on Friday morning.

The Gauteng Education Department Spokesperson, Steve Mabona has acknowledged that there is a problem with accessing schools. He says they have issues with Google Maps that have added to the challenges.

“We have a challenge with Google Maps. It has kicked us out because we are at 6 000 per minute in terms of your searches in the system. So we have surpassed the 6 000 in terms of our agreement with them. So that’s why they decided to kick us out, but we are interacting with them so they can increase to 20 000. We should not be having any problems. We have never experienced this. This is for the first time,” says Mabona.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has promised that every eligible learner will be placed in the province. He was addressing them media on Thursday ahead of the launch of the online system.

Lesufi says money has been allocated for the construction of additional classrooms to cater for the increasing demand for popular public schools.

‼️ATTENTION PARENTS & GUARDIANS ‼️ We are currently working on resolving a technical issue related to our usage of the Google Maps system. This matter should be resolved within the next 30 minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.#2023OnlineAdmissionsGP https://t.co/o7MHWpsCUJ — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 22, 2022