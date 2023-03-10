Newly appointed Transport Minister Sindiswa Chikunga says the liberalisation of the African air space is a catalyst to economic growth on the continent.

Chikunga says intra-trade relations amongst African countries need to be promoted and strengthened to harness the development of the continent.

She was speaking during a summit hosted by Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa (BARSA) in Cape Town under the theme, the awakening of the Airline industry.

BARSA is a representative body of foreign airlines operating scheduled air services into South Africa.

The event is aimed to identify areas that stifle growth within the aviation industry and bring up solutions that will enable growth.

“We want to create intra trade in Africa and stimulate in the continent. We don’t want to fly to Europe to access Africa, we can fly within the continent and yes, it is possible and the people that are here will enable us to come up with such solutions,” says Chikunga.