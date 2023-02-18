The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Hellen Zille has called on party members in leadership positions to lead with integrity.

She was speaking during the DA’s provincial congress in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

About 300 delegates have voted for the new leadership, where Jane Sithole retained her position unopposed as provincial leader.

Zille says the DA is already preparing for the 2024 elections with an intention to wrestle power from the ruling party. Zille says voters need non-corruptible and accountable leaders.

“We don’t steal votes and we don’t steal money, because we are the blue family, and that is what we are going to expect from the DA, as we go to the elections of 2024, the 30th anniversary,” says Zille.

VIDEO: Zille addresses DA Provincial Conference in Mpumalanga