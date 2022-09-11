Mining company De Beers says it has not been the owner of the mine where a sludge dam burst in Jagersfontein in the Free State for more than ten years.

This follows a report that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said De Beers would have to take full responsibility for the damages caused.

Minister Mantashe has cited a 2007 court case regarding the mine. He says the ministry still does not agree with the ruling.

At least one person has died and four are missing after the sludge dam burst. Dozens of people have been treated in hospital – some for fractures.

De Beers Communications Manager, Jackie Mapiloko, says they share their concerns with the residents affected at Jagersfontein.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has urged the community of Jagersfontein to remain calm following the mine dam burst.

Dlamini Zuma has also called on residents who have not been affected by the flooding to assist those who have been affected.

Dozens of people are reported to be injured while four people are reported to be missing. A statement from the minister confirms that the flow of the water has ceased and the immediate threat is stabilized.

Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu says, “The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst. The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.”