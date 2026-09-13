‘We do it for our country’: Kolisi and Erasmus celebrate win

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says that while his side came out victorious in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry against the All Blacks, the two sides will meet again and challenge each other.

South Africa beat New Zealand 43-28 in the fourth and final test match in Baltimore in the United States to clinch a gruelling series three-one.

This current Springbok side is now the reigning and two-time Rugby World Cup champions, with series wins over the British and Irish Lions and now the All Blacks, in the space of 7 years.

After the final whistle, the players shared a prayer.

“I know we sometimes annoy other people around the world for the way go about things, but we really care the most about South African people” – more here: https://t.co/Zx2xNy1HwV 🗣️#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/Q72gdJKRAi — Springboks (@Springboks) September 13, 2026

Kolisi believes that moment encapsulates the respect between South Africa and New Zealand.

“We go against each other all the time, but we get along off the field, and there is no hiding that we are good friends. It is tough when we are on the field, and the way they came to South Africa and embraced our country and the way they gave themselves to people in the country, we were just thanking each other for that. It is tough that one team has to win and one team has to lose, but the respect that we have for each other is commendable, and we even shared a prayer. We know we are going to see each other again, so it was really a special moment.”

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says that through all the noise surrounding Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, they made South Africans proud.

“We really care the most about South African people. We enjoy the other people all over the world. I understand the opinions, and we love the banter and all the things, but there is only one reason we do this: for us as a team and for our country.”

VIDEO | Boks go all out for series win