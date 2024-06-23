We can’t be walking stick to help ANC continue as it has done: Zille

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants equitable power sharing within the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU).

It has called on the African National Congress (ANC), one of the GNU’s founding members, to maintain a balance in the composition of the impending national executive cabinet.

Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille believes the ANC must acknowledge that the DA is a crucial partner and must be given a powerful position.

Her remarks come as President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce his new cabinet amid demands by various political parties.

“We can’t be held to ransom. I mean the DA is a very serious partner in this. We can’t just be a walking stick to help the ANC continue as it has done before. We have to be able to have some real influence and power in the government to make life better for South Africans,” she says.

Zille, who has been vocal on the nature of negotiations behind closed doors since the formation of the GNU, emphasized that her party can’t be used as a “crutch” to support the ANC.

Meanwhile, since its establishment, several political parties have joined the GNU and these include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD Party, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Pan African Congress (PAC), United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Freedom Front Plus (FF PLUS) and Al Jama-ah.

Rise Mzansi was the latest addition to the GNU.

This brings to 10 the total amount of parties that joined thus far.