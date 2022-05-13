The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate application to confirm the restraint order on the Gupta assets has been postponed to the 20th of October.

The provisional restraint order, which was granted in June last year, has been extended for the fourth time.

Former Transnet board member and Gupta family business associate, Iqbal Sharma’s assets are estimated to be worth more than R13 million.

The Gupta assets are estimated to be valued at more than R30 million.

The case relates to R24.9 million paid by the Free State Department of Agriculture for a feasibility study for potential farming projects in the province. The money was allegedly paid to Nulane Investment between 2011 and 2012.

NPA Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, says they are happy with the outcome.

“We basically won. It essentially mean the case by the Islandsite has been dismissed. What is important is to clarify that the restraint order has been extended and as the NPA, we can peacefully sleep at night knowing that the assets are in safe hands,” says Seboka.

Earlier on Friday morning, the NPA spoke to SABC News about cases related to State Capture.

The High Court in Bloemfontein has dismissed the application by Islandsite Investments to have the restraint order application on the Gupta assets postponed.

The Gupta-owned company, Islandsite Investments, argued that it had approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn the High Court order on the legal representation of the Islandsite.

It contended that the court cannot entertain the National Prosecuting Authority’s application to make a permanent restraint order on the Gupta assets and those of the Gupta family business associate, Iqbal Sharma

