Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Dennis Onyango says that their matches with Egyptian giants Al Ahly are becoming one of the biggest derbies on the African continent.

Sundowns will meet Al Ahly in a CAF Champions League Group B encounter in Cairo on Saturday evening. The two arch-rivals have met 10 times in epic clashes in the CAF Champions League.

Their head-to-head record is very close, the Egyptians have won four times, while Sundowns have three victories under their belt and the other matches were draws.

“It’s always a very interesting game when we play Al Ahly, I think it’s becoming one of the biggest derbies on the African continent in terms of the Champions League and Clubs. Everyone is looking forward and so far so good. We are happy, we are going to play them when we have six points.”

Onyango says Sundowns will be aiming for three points against the most decorated team on the continent, Al Ahly, with a record 10 Champions League titles.

Maximum points will ensure they reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in a row. The 2016 Champions Sundowns, are leading Group B with six points after two matches, while the Egyptians have lost the only match they have played so far.