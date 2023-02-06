The African National Congress Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says they are not moved by threats made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema that they will not allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

On Saturday, Malema said the EFF will not allow Ramaphosa to deliver his speech on Thursday until he has answered questions on the Phala Phala matter.

Mbalula says they are not intimidated.

“The EFF thrives on anarchy. They don’t believe in stability and doing things properly. So, we already know that they gonna do all the gimmicks and all of that, but at the end of the day the State of the Nation is awaited by the nation. We know they will come and do all what is … it’s a tired thing what they are doing. There’s gonna be a debate to criticise and deal with the president but they need a show. So, if there is no show there is no EFF so they thrive on that.”

VIDEO: EFF promises to disrupt SONA: