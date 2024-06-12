We are making progress in ending load shedding: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says they are making progress in plans to end load shedding. He says even though Eskom has planned maintenance, it has managed to keep the lights on and reduced power cuts.

Ramokgopa says they have not eliminated load shedding despite 77 days without the scheduled cuts.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the National Union of Mineworkers’ National Policy Conference in Benoni.

The electricity minister says increasing generation capacity remains a priority.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We have not yet ended load shedding. What we have seen is a significant level of improvement. What we need is a new generation capacity one. We need to modernise and expand the transmission network so that we are able to accommodate new generation network that is in the Cape Province. Once we get to that stage then we can say depending on who that person is, they can say with a degree of confidence that we have eliminated load shedding,” says Ramokgopa.

NUM Policy Conference | In conversation with Minister of Electricity:

