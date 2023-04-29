Survivors of a bus crash on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape yesterday say they are lucky to be alive.

The 53 occupants were travelling back to Cape Town after enjoying a church retreat in George.

It is believed the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

Estelle Marney from Durbanville was travelling with her sister, Eleanore when the accident happened.

Marney, who’s being treated at the Swellendam Hospital, says their fun holiday turned into a nightmare.

“I mean, your friend, the person right in front of me died, and I’m lying at the bottom there, screaming to help this woman, because I can see she’s not moving, even though I couldn’t breathe either at the time, but still I felt she needed more help than me. And then, of course, when they pulled me out I said to them please help the other people, but they said no, you’re going, you’re going.”