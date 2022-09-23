Suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living are an indication of the government’s failure to intervene in the country’s economic woes.

Magashule appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court along with his co-accused, including businessman, Edwin Sodi for a multi-million rand Asbestos project.

The case has been postponed to the 20th of January next year.

Magashule has protested that this delay will severely hamper his ability to contest for ANC leadership positions at this year’s ANC elective conference in December.

He says the ANC has failed millions of people in South Africa.

“Can’t South Africans see that we are being duped and every day we are told ‘no don’t worry (about) electricity. We’ll fix’. During elections, they went and said Eskom is going to be fixed. But the Soweto aunties still today they don’t have electricity. Are you seeing ANC leaders marching with communities when food prices are high? When petrol prices are high; when electricity tariffs are high? And now Eskom wants to raise electricity tariffs by 30%. Are we going to afford it? The interest rates, the repo rate is going up. How people are going to live?”

VIDEO | Ace Magashule Update: Asbestos pre-trial proceedings postponed: