WC warden’s arrest welcomed following contraband bust

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais has welcomed the arrest of a prison warden at the Goodwood Prison in Cape Town.

This follows the discovery of drugs, mobile phones and other illicit goods in his vehicle during a joint operation last weekend.

Officers found 600 mandrax tablets, 100 grams of tik, 300 grams of dagga, 23 cellular telephones, three earpod pairs, five USB memory sticks, 10 condoms and 60 libido tablets in his possession.

Marais says there should be zero tolerance for officials who facilitate criminal activities.

“The alleged conduct of this warden is particularly concerning because the consequences extend far beyond the contraband found in his vehicle. When correctional officials allow drugs and other contraband to enter correctional facilities, they potentially provide criminals with the means to continue operating from behind prison walls.”