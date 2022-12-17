Western Cape traffic officials have urged road users to adhere to the rules of the roads during the festive season, warning that they will be out in full force on the first of three consecutive long weekends towards Christmas and New Year.

Ahead of the long weekend, I joined provincial traffic, SAPS & other law enforcement officers at a road safety awareness operation at the N1 toll plaza. I urge all road users to behave responsibly, over the festive season and throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/cJsPcFXJpd — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 15, 2022

Premier Alan Winde says numerous roadblocks and operations have been planned for the coming weeks to ensure that the rules of the road are adhered to.

“We have enforced traffic officials across the province. Please be safe out on the roads. We definitely don’t want to have you as a fatality. If you play your part and we play our part, we’ll have a safe festive season.”

The festive season holiday rush has begun in earnest. Please be safe, respect each other and adhere to the rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/XIlzai0fK5 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 15, 2022