WC Mobility rolls out free vehicle checks ahead of school reopening

The Western Cape Mobility Department says it will offer free vehicle checks for scholar and public transport across the province next week.

This comes as learners prepare to return to school after the winter school holidays.

The department says the aim of the initiative is to support the safety of learners.

The provincial traffic chief, Maxine Bezuidenhout, says identifying defects early would enable drivers and operators to improve the safety of the learners.

She says, “For many families, Scholar Transport is an essential service that they trust every day. These free vehicle safety checks provide operators with an opportunity to identify and address potential safety concerns. While this is not a roadworthiness test, it is a practical preventative measure that can make a meaningful difference to road safety. We encourage every Scholar Transport and public transport driver and operator to make use of this free service and demonstrate their commitment to the safety of the passengers they transport.”