Western Cape authorities have set aside R1.1 billion towards its 15 year plan to manage future water supply and demand.

The province says it is being proactive so as to avoid Day Zero nearly experienced in 2018 when residents were restricted to 50 litres per day per person.

Premier Alan Winde says they predict the population in the City of Cape Town would have doubled to eight million residents by the year 2030.

For three consecutive years since 2016, the winter rainfall period in the Western Cape had no rain.

The provincial government says it’s been trying to find solutions on what some experts say is a climate change phenomenon.

Premier Alan Winde says with the unpredictable rainy season and the increasing population; they need to be prepared.

“I think last year our population grew by about 29 000. It’s growing faster and faster we gonna hit 8 million before 2030. Have we got enough water for 8 million people? And quite frankly with climate change; the way rainfall is coming shorter and longer periods of drought, it is a big risk for us. We got to make sure we focus on water that’s what the 15 year plan is, long term investment in bulk water.”

Plans include innovative technologies on the re-use of water, the preservation of aquifers and tips on wise water usage.

The plans also include the re-looking of the water catchment areas so as to collect as much water as possible.

“We remember how under pressure we were and what it did to our economy. I think people are wise to it, that’s why as government we make sure that we always thinking about it, mitigating that risk, innovating, bringing in new systems making sure that we’ve got long term thinking. Long them projection around water supply around water re-usage and smart water usage.”

Dams are currently at 60% full, about 10% less that this time last year.

Winde says while the country is currently consumed with load shedding and smart electricity usage, he proposes investments in bulk water projects and smart water usage.