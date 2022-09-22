World Rhino Day was marked with a special achievement in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. Rhino conservation enthusiast, Wayne Bolton, completed his third cycling expedition in aid of the protection of these animals. The end of his journey triggered the next conservation awareness effort.

Sharon Jessop set off for the Limpopo border, a run of 3 000 km.

Wayne Bolton had a tough month facing harsh weather and the long road. He rode his bicycle for 2 500km from Swartkopmund in Namibia to the Donkin Reserve in Gqeberha. He received a warm welcome at the finish line as he arrived home.

Wayne says his journey was worthwhile.

“I went on for so many kilometres, especially on a dirt road. The guys who drive 4×4 will know the terrain is not easy and very sandy and the headwind as well, we know how difficult it is to cycle against the wind. So, it is at times like that that your mentality is tested. So, during all those times, I remembered why I’m doing this,” says Bolton.

His fellow seasoned rhino campaigner, Jessop then sprang into action, running to the Limpopo border.

“I run for the rhinos, but I also run for the rangers as we previously said, and also for the socio-economic issues we are facing. So, it is a holistic approach that is going to fix the problem, because rhino poaching is a big problem in the country,” says Jessop.

Last year was a bloody one for the horned giants as 451 rhinos were poached.

Conservations efforts like these are welcomed allround.

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency’s acting General Manager for Biodiversity and Heritage, Lelethu Sawuti has welcomed this private-public partnership.

“We welcome collaborations like this because as an agency, it helps us to fight against rhino poaching and intensify our efforts so that the future generation can be aware of these efforts,” Sawuti said.

Local runner, Stephen Lancaster will run up and down the Lady Slipper mountain to the equivalent height of Mount Everest.