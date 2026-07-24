WaterCan raises concerns, calls for transparency in water plan

Civil society organisation WaterCan has raised concerns about the private sector’s involvement in the National Water Plan unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the Presidency said the plan sets out short-, medium-, and long-term interventions to address the country’s water crisis.

The plan includes measures to increase investment in water infrastructure, including private sector participation.

WaterCan says this has raised concerns about access to water for vulnerable communities.

WaterCan Executive Director Dr Ferrial Adam says private sector involvement should not undermine the government’s constitutional responsibility to provide equitable access to water.

Adam says, “The bottom line is if you’re having the private sector involved, they should not replace the State’s responsibility to ensure equitable supply of water, and that is the one thing we’re saying must be there. The second thing is we have to have transparency. We have to know how the tender is being issued, the decisions being made, the companies that are decided and that needs to be made public. Because it’s when things are public that we can effect change and we can guard against the corruption that has been there for so long.”