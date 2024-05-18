Water tankers dispatched to alleviate Alexandra supply interruptions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Water says tankers will be sent to Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and surrounding suburbs after residents experienced water supply interruptions.

The entity says it is undertaking complex repairs at its Randjieslaagte reservoir following a pipe burst which left residents of Alexandra and surrounding areas without water for days.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says after the system had recovered last night, another major pipe burst occurred this morning.

“The following suburbs are going to be affected: Bramley, Glenhazel, Sunningdale, Lombardy East and West, and Kew. All affected areas will be provided with roaming water tankers.”